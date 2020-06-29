FIRST ALERT: Potential to see storms Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. It is a very warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. We are starting the day with some cloud cover, but we should see a little bit of sunshine this morning. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, it could feel like it is near the triple digits. Make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on being outside for a prolong period of time. With so much heat and humidity in place, I can’t rule out the potential to see scattered storms this afternoon. Best chance to see rain will likely occur along and north of I-59/20. Areas south of Birmingham will likely trend a little drier this afternoon. Storms that form could be strong. Main concern will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. Winds will continue from the west at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS IN EAST ALABAMA TUESDAY: Models continue to hold on to the chance to see scattered showers and storms Tuesday for parts of East Alabama. Tuesday will once again be another hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s with heat indices approaching 100°F. Storms that form tomorrow have the potential to be strong or severe. Main concern will be gusty winds and small hail. Rain chance around 50%.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the increasing storm chances expected on Wednesday and Thursday. A disturbance will sweep into the Southeast during this time frame producing numerous showers and thunderstorms. We will likely see mostly cloudy conditions with slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 80s. I think our best chance to see storms will likely occur on Thursday. It remains too early to determinte specific timing. A few models hint at a disturbance moving through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Models continue to struggle on exactly when we will see the greatest rain chance thanks to an upper level low sitting across the Southeast. The position of this low will greatly influence our temperatures and rain chances for the remainder of the week. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches. It would not surprise me if these rainfall totals trended higher in some spots.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be hot, muggy, and hopefully more typical of a summertime pattern. The latest models are hinting that the greatest concentration of rain could stay to our south. We will continue to hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered storms Friday through Sunday. Highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Humidity levels will likely remain uncomfortable with heat indices climbing into the upper 90s. Our weather models have struggled significantly with our rain chances in the 3-5 day range, so I do expect changes to occur as we approach the Fourth of July. Have a plan B in place if you want to celebrate the holiday outside and need to move things inside.
SAHARAN DUST UPDATE: Air quality has improved across Central Alabama today, but we could see another surge of Sahara dust approach Central Alabama Wednesday. While this second round of dust won’t be as significant as this past Friday, we do expect the sky to remain slightly hazy. If you have asthma or other respiratory issues, you might want to limit your time outdoors.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. It will notify you if storms are nearby. We can also send you updated forecasts throughout the day.
Have a safe Monday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.