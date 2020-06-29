FIRST ALERT: Potential to see storms Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. It is a very warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. We are starting the day with some cloud cover, but we should see a little bit of sunshine this morning. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures soaring into the lower 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, it could feel like it is near the triple digits. Make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you plan on being outside for a prolong period of time. With so much heat and humidity in place, I can’t rule out the potential to see scattered storms this afternoon. Best chance to see rain will likely occur along and north of I-59/20. Areas south of Birmingham will likely trend a little drier this afternoon. Storms that form could be strong. Main concern will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. Winds will continue from the west at 5-10 mph.