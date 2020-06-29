Fallen Tuscaloosa police officer remembered in special event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fallen Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette was remembered in Tuscaloosa Monday by a group that pays tribute to officers.
That End of Watch Ride to Remember pulled into Tuscaloosa around 9 a.m. It included motorcycle riders and a large trailer decorated by the faces and names of officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.
The group that organized the event is making a 30 state tour of the country.
Officer Cousette was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect back in September.
WBRC spoke to officer Cousette’s brother about what the event meant to him and their family.
“It felt good just to know that he’s not forgotten. Cause like their Chief said, it’s like after a while people think the pain stops. It don’t. And it’s nice to know that he’s still remembered,” Juan Hall explained.
Dozens of Tuscaloosa police officers as well as members of Officer Cousette’s family attended the event. Officers presented the organization with a patch from TPD as part of the ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.