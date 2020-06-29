TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Beyond the Call of Duty is honoring Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette at an event Monday morning.
Members of the department will be in attendance to honor Investigator Cousette, who was fatally shot while serving a warrant on Sept. 16, 2019.
The group is on a 30-state tour of the country, making stops at all of the 146 law enforcement agencies that experienced line-of-duty deaths in 2019 including Tuscaloosa.
The “Celebration of Life” event includes motorcycle riders that follow a trailer with pictures depicting fallen officers, their agencies and sponsors.
TPD Chief Brent Blankley and Mayor Walt Maddox will deliver brief remarks before presenting the organization with a police department patch.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/EOWRide/ or https://www.eowride.org/ for more information about the End of Watch Ride to Remember.
