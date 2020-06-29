Doctor clears up confusion about COVID-19 testing

“With the nasal technique, because you’re not going so deep back into the sinuses, at least at the health department and the state health department and the local health department here, we recommend when the swab is inserted up the nose, putting some external pressure on the nostril, rotating it, holding it in for several seconds, then removing and doing the other nostril. So, when you put that pressure on the outside and twist it that increases the chance that you will get a good specimen and decrease the chance of getting a false-negative,” Dr. Hicks explained.