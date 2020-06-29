DCH shares two former COVID-19 patient recovery stories

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - While the COVID-19 numbers are going up, we do know thousands of people have also recovered, including some in Tuscaloosa and Northport.
The DCH Health System wants to share the stories of those recoveries.
A little ray of sunshine came to two recent formerly positive COVID-19 patients. Both men were discharged from the DCH Rehab Pavilion at Northport Medical Center, and they agreed to share their testimonies of recovery.
Michael Long, who is in his 40s, was admitted to the hospital on May 6 when he could barely stand up and could only take a couple of steps with a rolling walker. He can now walk on his own, and hospital officials said after a long battle with the disease, he finally received two negative test results.
Gordon Tilley started his fight on March 29. After an extended battle in the ICU, Tilley was taken off a ventilator on May 6 and made his way to the DCH Rehab Pavilion on May 28. He is now sitting, standing and walking.
Tuesday is Gordon Tilley’s 80th birthday!
Both Long and Tiley thanked the DCH Rehab Pavilion at Northport Medical Center staff as they cheered them on, on their way out of the hospital.
