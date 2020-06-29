Bessemer City Schools Superintendent says schools will be ready to open this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local schools now have the road map from State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, to reopen this fall.
And we’re digging deeper to find out the costs of getting ready to go back to school during a pandemic.
Superintendent of Bessemer City Schools, Dr. Autumm Jeter, said schools in her district will be ready to receive students, teachers and staff when school bells ring this fall.
Bessemer City Schools received about $1,961,480 through the CARES Act to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Dr. Jeter said some of that money has gone to technology so students can still get instruction, even if parents and guardians opt to keep their kids at home.
She added the results of a recent school survey showed 70% of families want a blended model for the upcoming school, giving students the option of a traditional school model and a virtual option.
“We extended our wi-fi back in the spring, but that only goes so far. So, yes, as a part of our plan, we are working with companies, or tapping into companies, that have additional mobile wi-fi hotspots that we can check out to our families, and the city has been in conversation here recently about expanding their wi-fi options, based on what they can do,” Dr. Jeter said.
Money from the CARES Act will also go toward cleaning schools right before the school year begins, and will be used to keep schools sanitized throughout the year.
Dr. Jeter said some of the money will also be used for PPE for students, teachers, and staff.
