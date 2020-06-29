ALEA resumes normal driver’s license operations at most in-person locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver’s License Division says it will resume its normal business operations in 69 of its 73 locations.
The division closed its offices on Friday, March 27 due to COVID-19 concerns.
As of Monday, June 29, 95 percent of ALEA’s locations will be open to the public.
ALEA says they will ensure the public’s safety by implementing safety procedures and adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines during each transaction.
The full document is below:
