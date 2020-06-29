Absolutely Alabama: Red Snapper Fishing

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Snapper season for recreational anglers ends this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast, but charter boats can still offer you a great weekend of fishing. This is all part of a new policy which has allowed the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to assume management of Red Snapper Fishing in the waters off our state’s Gulf Coast.
This is a first for our state and, according to the department, this will increase fishing opportunities as well as bringing economic benefits.
So come with us this weekend to Orange Beach where the Snapper are biting and the opportunity to catch one is still Absolutely Alabama.
