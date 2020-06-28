U.S. Army Special Ops skydiving into Bham in honor of healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A U.S. Army Special Ops team will skydive into Birmingham Tuesday to honor healthcare workers responding to COVID-19.
The elite team of Army Special Operations soldiers known as the “Black Daggers” will parachute into three locations. Grandview Medical Campus at 9:30 am, Brookwood Baptist Hospital at 12:30 pm, and the UAB Campus Green at 3:30 pm.
The gesture is an effort to honor the sacrifices and courage, and extend appreciation to Birmingham’s healthcare workers.
Learn more about the Black Dagger Parachute Demonstration Team on Facebook and Instagram.
