Thief stole money, broke into GBHS Jasper
GBHS City of Jasper Care & Control broken into (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | June 28, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 12:41 PM

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday night the building was damaged and money was stolen from Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s City of Jasper Animal Care & Control shelter.

GBHS leaders called it a smash and grab style burglary. After a failed attempt to enter through a vent in the kennel area, the suspects gained access to the office by shattering the glass front door.

$150 in cash was taken. The shelter was closed at the time of the break-in.

Thankfully only minor damage was done to the building, and no animals were harmed or stolen.

GBHS leaders said the door was replaced and a security system with cameras is being installed. The shelter will longer accept cash at this location.

GBHS’ Allison Black Cornelius had a message for would-be thieves. She said turning in animal abuse information that leads to an arrest you can earn up to $10,000 so that may be a more lucrative way to make money.

