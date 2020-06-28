Thief stole money, broke into GBHS Jasper

Building damaged and money stolen from GBHS' Jasper animal shelter. Last night the GBHS City of Jasper Animal Care & Control shelter was the victim of a smash and grab style burglary. After a failed attempt to enter through a vent in the kennel area, the perpetrators gained access to the office by shattering the glass front door. $150 in cash was taken. The shelter was closed at the time of the break-in. Thankfully only minor damage was done to the building, and no animals were harmed or stolen during the break-in. The door is being replaced today and a security system with cameras is being installed. The shelter will longer accept cash at this location.