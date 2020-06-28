Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Other than some areas of patchy fog reducing visibility around area water bodies and in sheltered valleys in East and Northeast Alabama no weather related problems are expected for the remainder of the weekend in most locations. Rain chances will be lower this afternoon which will allow temperatures to climb to above 90-degrees.
By the beginning of the week the region will see several weather pattern changes beginning with hotter temperatures and factoring in the humidity heat index readings will reach the 100-103 level both Monday and Tuesday. Although a ridge of high pressure will only add to the building heat there could still be scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms which develop each day with the better rain chances beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Then, Wednesday another area of low pressure will move across the state which will increase rain chances but with more rain afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in the Wednesday-Friday time period.
In the meantime, stay well hydrated as the first Big Heat Of The Summer is about to arrive.
