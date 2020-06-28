Protesters in Gadsden march against police brutality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Gadsden residents protested Sunday against racism and police brutality, and for the next generation.
Dozens today assembled in the part of Gadsden known as Alabama City.
While previous marches led to the Emma Sansom monument or the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, this time they marched from West Meighan Boulevard, to the Carver Community Center on Tuscaloosa Avenue.
Organizers took the marchers through high crime neighborhoods that many residents don't always see.
The marchers protested police brutality across the U.S., chanting things like "I can't breathe" and "Hands up, don't shoot!"
They also say they're doing it for the next generation of Gadsden residents.
“We’re able to walk as one and make a difference, not just for the community but for our kids, said Gabriella Rodriguez, a member of Black Lives Matter who helped organized Sunday’s march.
“We can’t fight for ourselves but we can fight for the generation that’s coming up. And if we’re not fighting for the generation that’s coming up, nobody else will,” said Jerome Gunn, who also organized the event.
They were no chants or signs that said "Defund the police," but there were signs that said "Fund the community."
Organizers say they want more funding for the city's community centers.
The protest was organized by members of Black Lives Matter, with the group playing a secondary role.
