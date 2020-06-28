A Look Back To Saturday’s Tornado Event In Cullman County

What happened yesterday is very rare for late June. In fact, I’ve only seen that sort of setup two or three times in my twenty years of covering weather in Alabama. I remember a summer afternoon storm producing a brief tornado in Northport, AL in the early 2000′s. Most warm season tornadoes are often associated with tropical systems, and sometimes organized complexes of thunderstorms (called mesoscale convective systems). When it comes to heat activated afternoon thunderstorms, or pulse thunderstorms, we don’t see many tornadoes, due to a lack of wind shear. There is often weak upper level support, so as storms intensify, they soon collapse. We see most tornadoes in the late fall, winter, and spring because of increased wind shear caused by stronger winds aloft. This causes storms to rotate.