BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County’s new mandatory face covering ordinance goes into effect in Monday, Saturday local restaurant Redeaux Bistreaux in Center Point opened their doors for the first time.
“I have the best shrimp and grits in the city,” Owner Anthony Redeaux said.
Redeaux marked the occasion with jump houses, beads, and a menu stacked with Cajun favorites.
The new restaurant bringing New Orleans flare to the east side.
“It’s very overwhelming. I feel very loved. I appreciate everyone who came out,” he said.
Hungry customers showed up in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because cases were continuing to climb in Jefferson County, top health officials, Dr. Mark Wilson enacted a mandatory face covering ordinance.
The ordinance went into effect June 29.
The ordinance will require patrons to wear a mask when inside of any public space including restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.
The mask can be removed while eating. Children 2 and under are exempt. Redeaux said, despite the pandemic, his faith told him the day he opened was the right time and he didn’t expect the ordinance to slow down their food start.
“People still want to get great food,” Redeaux said.
