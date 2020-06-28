Haleyville man killed in single-vehicle crash

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a Haleyville man.
28-year-old Hayden D. Tucker has been identified as the victim.
The crash occurred June 27 at 10:40 a.m. on CO RD 60, eight miles east of Haleyville, Al.
Authorities say he was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota when it overturned and exited the roadway.
Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
