17 guns stolen from Alabama pawn shop, reward offered

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A search is underway for suspects in the burglary of an Alabama pawn shop where more than a dozen weapons were stolen.
The break-in happened June 2 at Quick Pawn in Montgomery. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 17 firearms were taken in the robbery.
The ATF, Montgomery Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to those responsible.
