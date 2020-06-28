Fatal shooting claims kills Tuscaloosa man, injures another person Saturday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa killed one man and injured another person Saturday night.
Officers were called to the intersection of 24th Avenue East and 3rd Street East in the Alberta community just before 10:00 p.m. Family members identified the man killed as Jaeffrey Charles. WBRC spoke to his Charles’ brother at the crime scene.
“We’re a loving family. My brother was a church going man. He caught a bullet that wasn’t meant for him and I feel at the end of the day, if these guys out here in the streets, if they want to shoot, join the military,” Thaddeus Inge told WBRC.
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley said, the other victim injured in the shooting was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. Their condition was not immediate known. No suspects have been identified or charged at this point.
There was also a two car wreck on 24th Avenue East and Alberta Parkway. One of the cars knocked over a light pole.
Authorities could not say at the time if the accident had anything to do with the homicide.
