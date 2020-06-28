Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Man on meth shoots a person who tried to help him after a traffic accident

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A wild story out of Calhoun County Sunday morning. The sheriff said a Panama City man shot a motel manager in the leg and shot at another woman after they tried to help him.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Sunday at approximately 6:49 a.m., Robert Sean Guiford of Panama City took the 185 Exit on I-20 in Oxford.
As Guiford was traveling South on Hwy 21, he drove his Ford F-150 off the roadway striking the Liquor King. The truck crashed right into the store.
The manager of the Econolodge and a female driver witnessed the incident and went to assist Guiford. At that point, Sheriff Wade said Guiford began shooting a firearm inside his truck. Guiford then got out and Wade said he shot the manager in the leg for no known reason.
Guiford then ran towards Chick-Fil-A attempting to cross Highway 21. The Sheriff said Guiford discharged his weapon until it was empty throwing it in the roadway.
A deputy was in the area and apprehended Guiford laying in the median of the highway.
The gunshot victim was taken to NEARMC with a wound to his leg. The woman, thankfully, was not injured.
Guiford, 36, self admitted to being high on methamphetamines.
The investigation continues and the charges and bond amount will be set Monday.
