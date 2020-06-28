Bystander shot and killed after Tuscaloosa party; 2 teens arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed after a Saturday night party where police say a fight broke out and suspects began firing weapons.
Tuscaloosa Police responded to a shooting at 24th Ave East and 3rd Street East around 10pm to find two people shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries. A third person 33-year-old Jeffrey Charles was also shot and had died from his injuries.
According to police, an investigation revealed there was a large party going on at the time of the shooting. Witnesses reported that several people became engaged in a physical altercation when numerous gunshot were fired.
According to police, Charles was a bystander and not involved in the altercation. TPD determined the shooters engaged in reckless conduct that caused the death of another person.
Two people have been arrested. 16-year-old Johnneius Wilson and 16-year-old Keyonta Jones. Both have been charged with attempted murder and murder and booked into jail with combined bond of $210,000 each.
The investigation is still ongoing and additional suspects may be arrested in the future.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.