Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Jefferson County Department of Health has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Jefferson and Shelby Counties for today. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.
In addition, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are the primary threats. An area of disturbed weather will rotate across the region today resulting in increasing rain chances this afternoon and tonight. This disturbance will first impact Northwest Alabama in the late morning and slide south and east during the afternoon and evening. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable. Even with the Saharan Dust continuing to provide what amounts to plenty of cloud cover the instability will increase with afternoon heating resulting in a high chance for showers and thunderstorms. Warmer temperatures will only add to the rain coverage and the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Alabama in the Marginal Risk Category for Severe Storms this afternoon. These storms could have the potential to produce isolated wind damage but the threat for large hail appears minimal at this time.
Rainfall activity will diminish during the mid-to-late evening hours with rain ending entirely during the early morning hours. Still there could be some patchy fog forming overnight especially in areas which receive rain today. Tomorrow’s rain chances will be highest in Northeast Alabama but the rain areas will again move south and east. There may be some additional rain areas to the south and areas in between may see little in the way of precipitation during the day Sunday.
By Monday, an area of high pressure will move west across The Gulf but there may still be an area of low pressure influencing weather in The Southeast with several weather disturbances interacting with the moist unstable air mass over the region resulting in more unsettled weather across the region. Plenty of moisture lingering across the region will allow for more shower and thunderstorm activity through next week. In addition, Heat Index Values will be in the 100-103 range Monday but as the ridge of high pressure weakens Tuesday more numerous rain areas will bring the Heat Index down although temperatures will still be near 90-degrees in the afternoon.
