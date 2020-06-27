Saturday Morning Weather

In addition, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail are the primary threats. An area of disturbed weather will rotate across the region today resulting in increasing rain chances this afternoon and tonight. This disturbance will first impact Northwest Alabama in the late morning and slide south and east during the afternoon and evening. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable. Even with the Saharan Dust continuing to provide what amounts to plenty of cloud cover the instability will increase with afternoon heating resulting in a high chance for showers and thunderstorms. Warmer temperatures will only add to the rain coverage and the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Alabama in the Marginal Risk Category for Severe Storms this afternoon. These storms could have the potential to produce isolated wind damage but the threat for large hail appears minimal at this time.