Oneonta woman building beds to give kids hope

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christy Buckner never imagined that she and her husband Dan would become bed builders one day, but after learning of children in her community not having a place to sleep, she knew it was her calling.
"That afternoon, when I came home from church, I said, hey, I need to talk to you about something," said Buckner.
Christy wanted to start a chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, in her hometown of Oneonta and her husband agreed.
The nonprofit organization uses volunteers to build beds for children and families in need through donations. With chapters all over the world, they hope to develop 50,000 beds by the end of the year.
"Many people just don't realize that in your community, kids are sleeping on the floor; they don't have a bed," said Buckner.
The Oneonta chapter delivered six beds this weekend, and they hope to do around 150 before 2021. They feel all children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.
"When you can grant a child their wish and do something to give him hope in life, that's what life is all about, " said Dan Buckner.
If you would like to help or donate money, follow their website.
