Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred on Friday, June 27.
26-year-old Stephon Johnson has been identified as the victim.
At approximately 10:42 p.m, police were called to the scene on 2915 Ave V where Johnson was shot and killed in his home.
According to authorities, a verbal altercation took place between both Johnson and the suspect.
Johnson was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
No arrest have been made at this time.
