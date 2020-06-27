Carbon Hill mayor turns in letter of resignation

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Carbon Hill, Mark Chambers, has submitted a letter of resignation to the city clerk, according to a member of the city council.
His resignation has not been accepted by the council yet.
An emergency meeting has been called for Wednesday, July 1 at 6 pm where the city council will make a decision.
Chambers has faced criticism during his term, including backlash over Facebook comments about the LGBTQ+ community. Chambers offered to step down as mayor once before in June of last year.
