2 suspects arrested after overnight shooting in Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two suspects are now in custody after an overnight shooting that early occurred Saturday morning.
31-year-old Kaderius Derell Cunningham and 39-year-old Sylaster Kentae Johnson are the two suspects identified.
Authorities say at approximately 2:00 a.m., they were call to the scene in the 3600 Block of Lloyd Noland Parkway in Fairfield on reports that two people were shot.
When arrived on the scene, deputies found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds, but appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Both Cunningham and Johnson are charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Their bonds are set at $180,000 each.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.