Tuscaloosa City Council considers mandatory mask ordinance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council is discussing if wearing a mask or face covering should be made mandatory outside of just city owned buildings.
“We’re not going to jump out of the car like Barney Fife when we see you without a mask,” City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said Friday.
But, she did say that if one possible ordinance passes, you could get fined $25 for not wearing a face covering. She supports making mask wearing mandatory. “It’s important for us mandate this mask ordinance because people are constantly dying. It’s truly affecting the black community,” she went on to say.
One possible ordinance calls for wearing a face coverings mandatory at city hall, city parks and city rights of way. The other is more narrow and would require someone to wear something over their face while at a grocery store, pharmacy or another essential place where people need to go. City Council President Cynthia Almond wears a mask when out in public. But she isn’t sure if this is the right time to require people to do more to protect themselves from coronavirus.
“Even though right now we have more new cases than ever, our hospital has more capacity than ever. So fewer people in the hospital despite the growing numbers. So that’s sort of a conundrum to me,” Almond said.
City Councilors expect one or both options would appear on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting. They could vote on the proposals that day.
