Sorority to host voter and census drive in Tuscaloosa Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a month since the death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country. Protests are beginning to slow in Tuscaloosa, but now one organization is doing its part to make sure efforts are being taken for change.
A big question is when the momentum surrounding the protests aren’t as high, then what? The Tuscaloosa Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated wants to make sure people are represented in more ways than one.
The group is teaming up with the Croom Foundation to host “More than a March” on Saturday at Jaycee Fairgrounds on Kicker Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members will be onsite to help people with voter registration education, restoration of voting rights and census information.
Bridget Hurts, the vice president of the chapter, said marching for what you believe in is all great but without voting for the issues that matter to you, progress might not come. She also said now is the perfect time to get engaged.
“We have seen more participation, more widespread community involvement than we have had in quite sometime. We don’t want anyone to be mistaken and think they are just one person and that they can’t make a difference. Everyone can make a difference, so you got to get out there and make your voice heard. " said Hurst.
There will also be some speakers featured at the event. Organizers ask you wear a mask.
