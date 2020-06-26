New Jefferson Co. face mask ordinance doesn’t apply to places of worship

“There’s a part of me that appreciates that. There’s a part of me that sees the danger in that too. One of the hardest things I think we’re all dealing with right now is that it feels like the rules change based on different types of gatherings and different types of situation,” he said. “For gatherings of worship, I would rather be a little tighter and a little more careful at the beginning of how we come back together, so that we can say that we were taking extra precaution.”