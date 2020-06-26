Mobile Mayor seeks approval of city-wide mandatory face mask ordinance

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Mobile mayor Sandy Stimpson has asked the Mobile city council to consider a city-wide mandatory face mask ordinance in their agenda for next week’s meeting.
The mayor tweeted the following statements on Friday:
“I’ve asked the City Council to approve an order requiring face coverings in public places to control the spread of COVID-19 in Mobile.
This step was necessitated by the rising number of COVID infections over the past week.
There is no question that masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19. The virus is actively spreading in our community and remains a serious threat to public health
We made this step in consultation with public health experts. They felt strongly that this ordinance is needed to stop the spread of COVID-19
We’re serious about enforcement. As proposed, the ordinance carries a fine of $50 for the first offense and $100 for second and subsequent offenses.
I’m pleased that Council President Manzie agreed to co-sponsor this ordinance and hope that the council will act swiftly to approve it on Tuesday. Time is of the essence.”
Mayor Stimpson went on to explain what will be defined as “public places”
Any place other than an individual’s home or personal vehicle that is generally open to the public. NOT required for outdoor activities in parks or other open spaces provided social distancing is maintained.”
Mayor Stimpson’s statement comes just hours after a mandatory face covering ordinance went into effect in Jefferson County.
