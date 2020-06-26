Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Lars Anderson

Mike sits down with author and former Sports Illustrated writer. Lars is now a co-host of a sports talk radio show 94.9 FM in Birmingham with former Alabama stars Jay Barker and Trent Richardson. Lars had some interesting insight into NASCAR and college football, as those were the two sports he primarily covered for SI. He had some questions on how NASCAR handled the Bubba Wallace incident, and NASCAR’s image now going forward. He also talked about his level of optimism that we would have college football in the fall, and also, the fall of the sports magazine empire he used to work for.