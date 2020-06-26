Man sentenced to 30 years for repeatedly raping child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of raping a child multiple times over a period of six years will spend the next 30 in prison.
On Wednesday, June 23, 47-year-old Lloyd Stair of Stone County entered negotiated pleas of guilty to charges of second-degree sexual assault and rape.
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver sentenced Stair to 300 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on the rape charge, and an additional 60 months to run consecutively on the sexual assault charge.
Stair received 567 days of jail credit.
When he completes his 30-year sentence, Stair will be required to register as a sex offender. The judge also ordered him to pay all court costs and fees.
Stone County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stair and his wife in 2018.
According to court documents, investigators said Stair raped a child multiple times over a period of six years.
His wife, Stephanie Stair, was charged with eight counts of permitting abuse of a minor. According to online court documents, her trial is scheduled for Sept. 2-4.
