4 captured in Jefferson Co. after leading authorities on early-morning, multi-county chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities say four suspects are in custody Friday morning after leading numerous agencies on a multi-county chase in west Alabama.
Authorities say the four people were taken into custody after crashing a stolen car between I-22 East and U.S. Hwy. 78 West. One suspect was captured immediately while the other three ran and were taken into custody shortly afterward.
One of the suspects has an active murder warrant, Jefferson County authorities say.
We’re told the crimes started in Leeds when the car was stolen. Authorities say law enforcement was not aware of the stolen car. Authorities say it was an active burglary in Hamilton that started Friday morning’s events. The suspects left the scene in the black SUV, which started the chase.
During the chase, multiple agencies became involved as the stolen vehicle crossed county lines. At one point, Winfield officers tried using spikes.
The vehicle was traveling on I-22 at U.S. Hwy. 78 before exiting and crashing in a grassy area by the ramp.
Authorities from Jefferson County, Walker County, Graysville and Leeds are on the scene Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.