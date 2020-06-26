FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances Friday; Strong storms possible Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday with most of us in the mid to upper 60s. We saw a round of showers and storms move through late yesterday evening, but they are now out of here. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers this morning, but most of us are remaining dry. I think our rain chances are lower today. We are expecting a mostly cloudy sky with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. If you see hazy conditions in the sky today, it is due to the Sahara dust. Highs in the mid-80s with west winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts this afternoon and early evening around 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s late this evening with lows in the upper 60s Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The pattern will likely remain the same going into the weekend with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and a 30% chance for storms Sunday. We are likely to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°F. Greatest chance to see rain may occur in west Alabama. Overnight lows will remain warm with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will remain very muggy with dew points staying in the lower 70s. The sky will also remain hazy. I would limit outdoor activities this weekend if you have asthma or other respiratory issues due to lower air quality.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS SATURDAY: The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a low chance for a few strong or severe storms Saturday. We could see a few clusters of storms develop to our west and move eastward into Alabama Saturday afternoon. Storms that form could produce strong winds, hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.
SAHARA DUST: Our latest models are indicating Sahara dust already occurring in the Southeast and into Alabama. It is very likely you will notice hazy conditions across our area today and continue through the weekend. Sahara dust is simply a mixture of sand and dirt that gets lofted thousands of feet into the air. The dust originates in Africa and moves over the Atlantic Ocean. The dust can be a good thing by limiting tropical activity. It can also produce some vivid sunrises and sunsets. The negative part of this dust is that it could reduce air quality. People with asthma or respiratory issues could experience coughing or sneezing. If you fall into this group, you might want to limit your outdoor time over the next couple of days. This round of dust is actually one of the most significant plumes we have seen over the past 50 years. Just a reminder that this is NOT a dust storm. Sahara dust stays elevated into the atmosphere. A dust storm is triggered by a thunderstorm that spreads dust and dirt at the surface producing zero visibility.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for muggy conditions and very warm temperatures. The sky will likely remain hazy with mostly cloudy conditions. Saturday is looking like the driest of the two with a 20% chance for an isolated storm. Rain chances go up a little Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s. Good news is that the rip current threat is forecast to remain low over the weekend. Despite the cloud cover, remember to always wear sunscreen!
MUGGY AND HOT EARLY NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday through Tuesday. When you factor in dew points in the 70s, it will make it feel even warmer. Heat index values could approach the upper 90s. The tropical air mass will likely stick around for the next seven days.
ACTIVE PATTERN NEXT WEEK: Latest models are showing an upper level low stalling across the Southeast for early next week. Rain chances remain high with afternoon and evening storms likely each day. With plenty of rain chances over the next 7-10 days, we might have to start watching out for localized flooding potential. The days with the best rain chance could occur next Tuesday through Thursday. We will be able to become more specific as we head into Monday regarding storm coverage and potential.
