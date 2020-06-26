FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances Friday; Strong storms possible Saturday

SAHARA DUST: Our latest models are indicating Sahara dust already occurring in the Southeast and into Alabama. It is very likely you will notice hazy conditions across our area today and continue through the weekend. Sahara dust is simply a mixture of sand and dirt that gets lofted thousands of feet into the air. The dust originates in Africa and moves over the Atlantic Ocean. The dust can be a good thing by limiting tropical activity. It can also produce some vivid sunrises and sunsets. The negative part of this dust is that it could reduce air quality. People with asthma or respiratory issues could experience coughing or sneezing. If you fall into this group, you might want to limit your outdoor time over the next couple of days. This round of dust is actually one of the most significant plumes we have seen over the past 50 years. Just a reminder that this is NOT a dust storm. Sahara dust stays elevated into the atmosphere. A dust storm is triggered by a thunderstorm that spreads dust and dirt at the surface producing zero visibility.