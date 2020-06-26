Alabama Hospital Association says 84% of ICU beds are in use

“What I’m worried about now is, we continue to have 600 people in the hospital we continue to have 400 to 500, 600 cases a day through the rest of the summer, and we bring our kids back to school in August, now we have created an opportunity for a much more rapid expansion of the pandemic and then that goes into the fall and then you add in influenza on top of it, that to me is the nightmare scenario,” Dr. Williamson said.