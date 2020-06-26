ADPH getting CDC help with COVID-19 response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is getting help to combat the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, has deployed a five-member team to Alabama to help the ADPH. The CDC team is made up of an epidemiologist, a medical epidemiologist, and epidemiologist/data analyst, a risk communicator, and an informatics/visualization specialist.
The team will help with streamlining COVID-19 reporting, developing county-level indicators for use by local officials, recommending interventions based on the analysis, and assisting with development and review of outreach and communication messages to the public.
“The expertise of these public health professionals will further our staff’s abilities to assess our processes and will help guide us in our efforts to protect the public during this pandemic. We are grateful for the partnerships we have with CDC and other authorities at the local, state and federal levels,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
According to the ADPH’s latest numbers, there are currently more than 33,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Alabama. More than 377,000 people have been tested for the illness.
The CDC team arrived Wednesday and will help through July 3.
