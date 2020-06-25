Wanted: Autistic and other special baseball players in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Major League Baseball’s recent announcement of the return of the national pastime, “Play ball!” yells will be ringing out and that is just perfect for the Alternative Baseball Organization.
Founder Taylor Duncan is hoping to bring the ABO to central Alabama with aspirations of starting up teams in Birmingham, Anniston, Gadsden, Tuscaloosa and Cullman.
“We want everyone to have the chance to experience what baseball means,” said Duncan. “Baseball is about fun and it is about setting no limits, no boundaries and we want everyone to be inclusive and have the opportunity to play the game.”
Duncan established the ABO in 2016, and the organization is currently playing in 14 different states, involving about 30 programs. Alternative Baseball provides an authentic experience for those 15 and older with autism and other disabilities to play.
The ABO is currently searching for coaches, players, umpires and volunteers to start up programs across east, west and central Alabama. If interested check out the Alternative Baseball Organization website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.