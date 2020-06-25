Tuscaloosa police arrest woman in city’s third shooting this week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have arrested a woman in the city’s third shooting this week.
Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 29th Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Responding officers found a female victim with a gunshot wound and took her to DCH with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the victim and suspect had an altercation, the suspect left and a short time later returned with a pistol and shot the victim.
Claudia Key, 38, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and book with a $60,000 bond.
