Tuscaloosa police arrest woman in city’s third shooting this week
Claudia Key has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting in Tuscaloosa. (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff | June 25, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 9:52 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have arrested a woman in the city’s third shooting this week.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 29th Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Responding officers found a female victim with a gunshot wound and took her to DCH with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim and suspect had an altercation, the suspect left and a short time later returned with a pistol and shot the victim.

Claudia Key, 38, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and book with a $60,000 bond.

