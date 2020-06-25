Tuscaloosa boy gets surprise police car parade, sign and toy badge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department did a a drive-by parade in the El Dorado neighborhood on Thursday morning.
The parade was for 5-year-old Jace Whitson, who has health issues. Jace just returned from Children’s Hospital a week ago.
Police officers gave Jace a sign and a toy badge.
Jace says he loves police cars and lights.
Officers say this is what community policing is all about - building relationships with the community.
Investigator David Jones with the juvenile division said he was filled with joy when he saw Jace’s reaction to the surprise police car parade.
“Anytime we can do anything to put a smile on a child’s face, that’s what it’s about. We’re human, you know, we have kids and families as well,” said Jones.
