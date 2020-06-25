Talladega church serves lunch to essential personnel as a thank you

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lunch was served to a special group of people Thursday in Talladega County.
Members of the New Life Covenant Church - including deacons and even the pastor - served lunch to essential workers.
They served fried catfish, baked beans, corn salad and a drink to police officers, deputies, firefighters, nurses and medical workers who were all on the front lines during the COVID-19 shutdowns and still went to work every day.
The church pastor says it was a way to show appreciation.
"We decided we wanted to have a positive impact and give back to those who worked during the COVID-19, those essential workers we wanted them to know how important they were," said the Rev. John Elston.
Some 250 lunches were served in front of their under-construction Covenant Center, which will house domestic violence victims and their children.
Those first responders and medical workers also reserved lunches for co-workers who couldn’t get away to pick them up themselves.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.