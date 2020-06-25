Retired law enforcement officer to host Stop the Violence rally following two shootings in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A retired law enforcement officer is stepping up to host a Stop the Violence rally in Tuscaloosa after two shooting this week.
One of the incidents included an 8-year-old boy being shot.
The Stop the Violence rally is scheduled for this Saturday at Crescent East Apartments at 4 p.m. This is where that 8-year-old boy was shot in the crossfire Monday night.
The rally organizer, Darryl McKinstry, worked in law enforcement for 30 years. He said that although hosting the protest was triggered by the two shootings that took place, he explained this rally is really about addressing community problems of all forms of violence.
People are encouraged to take a stand against gun violence and police brutality. They plan to have speakers talk about both issues.
“It should all be addressed, everybody has got to be involved. Involvement in the reform of your community and involvement in the reform of police. I think everybody’s voice has got to be heard,” said McKinstry.
The second shooting happened on Elm Street Tuesday night. It led to the death of 44-year-old Henry McAlpine. Police arrested 24-year old Omar Fowler. No arrests have been made in the Crescent East Apartments shooting as of yet.
