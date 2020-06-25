‘Rebel Edge’: Vestavia Hills Schools respond to Rebel branding

Being a Vestavia Hills Rebel also means never settling for the status quo. For the past 50 years, our schools and community have committed themselves to casting an ambitious vision of the future, undergirded by a set of core beliefs. We believe that every person has value and deserves respect. We believe every person is responsible for his or her actions. We believe every person deserves to be safe. We believe our identity is reflected best in the hearts of our students, faculty, staff, and community. This is our Rebel Edge.