Phenix City police release statement on death of assistant chief

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is mourning the loss of Assistant Police Chief Gail Green-Gilliam, who passed away from COVID-19 complications.
“The Phenix City Police Department wishes to extend our appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the many who have called and expressed their condolences on the loss of our beloved Chief Gail Green-Gilliam. The loss of this servant leader, who dedicated her life to the service of others, will be greatly missed,” the statement said in part.
Chief Green-Gilliam began her career with the PCPD in 1987, the same year she graduated from the police academy. She was promoted to junior investigator and DARE (Drug Awareness and Resistance Education) Instructor in 1991, working with fifth graders in Phenix City Schools. She continued to rise in the ranks until she was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police in 2015.
“Gail was my partner and personal friend for more than 30 years and has been my closest advisor and supporter throughout my career. She will be dearly missed by me personally, and this Department and community,” said Phenix City Chief of Police Raymond Smith.
Chief Green-Gilliam also served as a foster parent for children and adults with special needs, as well being a leader in her church.
