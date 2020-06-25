6 Off Script: Meet John and Clare Huddleston

This week on 6 Off Script Jonathan and Cat are giving you a blast from the past. Meet John and Clare Huddleston - the husband and wife, WBRC reporter duo whom our audience has come to know and love. The Huddlestons began their careers at WBRC almost 10 years ago, first with Clare in October of 2011 followed by John in August 2012.
Clare still works at WBRC, but just a few weeks after this interview, John took a position as the Communications Director for a county school board. John’s new job means a new chapter for the Huddleston family, but with this episode we’re happy to present a snapshot of the whirlwind balance the two managed to achieve as a part of the WBRC family.
Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at jonathan.hardison@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.