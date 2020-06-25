Montgomery officials announce arrests in 2 cold cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials announced arrest warrants in two Montgomery cold cases during a Thursday afternoon press conference.
The Montgomery County Cold Case Unit has handed down a new murder charge for Ibraheem Yazeed in a 2018 homicide. He’s charged with shooting Stephen Hamby to death in a wooded area off Maxwell Boulevard near the Salvation Army. District Attorney Daryl Bailey says on Dec. 1, 2018, Stephen Hamby and Geraldine Talley, who were both homeless at the time of the shooting, were shot multiple times. Hamby was pronounced dead on the scene. Talley was shot in the face and recovered, later dying of natural causes.
The unit also arrested Del Juan Smith, who has been charged with the 2016 murder of Rafael Montiel-Perez. Montiel-Perez was struck and killed when multiple bullets were fired into his car as he drove down the 600 block of North Pass Road. Smith is serving five years in the Fountain Correctional Center on an unrelated robbery charge.
For more information, visit this link.
The Montgomery County Cold Case Task Force is a collaboration between the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.