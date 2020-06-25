Montgomery officials announce arrests in 2 cold cases

The Montgomery County Cold Case Unit has handed down a new murder charge for Ibraheem Yazeed in a 2018 homicide. He’s charged with shooting Stephen Hamby to death in a wooded area off Maxwell Boulevard near the Salvation Army. District Attorney Daryl Bailey says on Dec. 1, 2018, Stephen Hamby and Geraldine Talley, who were both homeless at the time of the shooting, were shot multiple times. Hamby was pronounced dead on the scene. Talley was shot in the face and recovered, later dying of natural causes.