Lincoln officials hold groundbreaking on fishing park

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - A new fishing park being built in Talladega County is expected to have quite an impact on the area’s economy.
Thursday, Mayor Lew Watson and members of the city council and parks and recreation department broke ground on Lincoln's Landing.
It's a fishing park designed to bring in people who fish but most especially fishing tournaments. Watson calls it "world class" and says the tournaments will bring a lot of money into the economy, even--in fact especially--high school fishing tournaments.
In fact tournament organizers were among those, along with an engineering firm, who gave input on the design.
So did Lincoln residents.
"A lot of local citizens have had a voice in this also, because we want as much input as we can get, and we got that, and we're so pleased, And we hope that the final product will be what we all dreamed of," Watson told WBRC.
The $6 million park will be located just a short distance from the Honda Plant.
it’s expected to be open and accepting fishermen and fisherwomen by next spring.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.