Irondale approves incentives for possible grocery store, retail project

IRONDALE Ala. (WBRC) - A possible grocery store and retail development project is moving along in Irondale near I-459.
The city recently approved incentives in the form of sales tax rebates for HELPNEEDS, LLC to help bring the development to the Grants Mill Road and Old Leeds Road intersection.
The store combined with added retail could give the city the economic boost its been hoping for. Right now, the city doesn’t have a stand-alone grocery store.
“It’s the top of virtually every Irondale resident’s list is we’d like to have a grocery store so that we have the convenience of having one in our community but also so that we’re able to patronize our own business within the city of Irondale,” Mayor Charles Moore said.
The city hasn’t said what grocery store is coming just yet. A multifamily development is also being planned nearby. The mayor says there’s a lot of interest in that side of town.
