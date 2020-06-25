Gov. Ivey apologizes for labelling businesses during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey is now apologizing for putting labels on businesses during the pandemic.
Ivey made those comments Thursday while speaking virtually to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The governor says she understands her stay at home order had a negative impact on businesses around the state when the decision was made to label some businesses as “essential” and others “nonessential”.
“I never wanted to create the belief that my administration views certain businesses as more important than others. All jobs and all businesses are essential and important to our state,” Ivey said.
We’ve made repeated requests to speak with the governor about the current situation with COVID-19 in Alabama. So far, those requests have been denied.
