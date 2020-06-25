FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We continue to see a mostly cloudy sky with a few spotty showers possible. Bulk of the rain remains in the southern half of our state. Patchy fog has formed for parts of west Alabama this morning, so be careful if you have to be out on the roads as visibility could be reduced less than a mile in some spots. We continue to watch moisture streaming into the Southeast. We do expect another round of scattered showers and storms to form as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. We should see a mostly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s. Rain chance is around 60%. A few storms that form today could become strong, but I do not expect anything to be organized or significant. Main threat will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and some lightning. We should see southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop near 70°F tomorrow morning.