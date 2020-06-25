FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is another warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We continue to see a mostly cloudy sky with a few spotty showers possible. Bulk of the rain remains in the southern half of our state. Patchy fog has formed for parts of west Alabama this morning, so be careful if you have to be out on the roads as visibility could be reduced less than a mile in some spots. We continue to watch moisture streaming into the Southeast. We do expect another round of scattered showers and storms to form as we head into the late morning and afternoon hours. We should see a mostly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s. Rain chance is around 60%. A few storms that form today could become strong, but I do not expect anything to be organized or significant. Main threat will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and some lightning. We should see southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop near 70°F tomorrow morning.
FIRST ALERT FOR WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS: Friday will likely trend slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our latest model runs are hinting that an axis of showers and storms could form in parts of northeast Alabama Friday afternoon. We will lower our rain chance to 30% with areas along I-59 with the best chance to see a few storms. Friday will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy with muggy conditions remaining in place. Feels like temperatures could climb into the low to mid-90s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The pattern will likely remain the same going into the weekend with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. We are likely to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°F. Any storm that forms has the potential to be strong over the weekend. Main threat will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. Greatest chance to see rain may occur in west Alabama. Overnight lows will remain warm with temperatures in the lower 70s.
SAHARA DUST: Our latest models are indicating Sahara dust already moving into the Southeast. It is very likely you will notice hazy conditions across our area today and continue through the weekend. Sahara dust is simply a mixture of sand and dirt that gets lofted thousands of feet into the air. The dust originates in Africa and moves over the Atlantic Ocean. The dust can be a good thing by limiting tropical activity. It can also produce some vivid sunrises and sunsets. The negative part of this dust is that it could reduce air quality. People with asthma or respiratory issues could experience coughing or sneezing. If you fall into this group, you might want to limit your outdoor time over the next couple of days. This round of dust is actually one of the most significant plumes we have seen over the past 50 years. Just a reminder that this is NOT a dust storm. Sahara dust stays elevated into the atmosphere. A dust storm is triggered by a thunderstorm that spreads dust and dirt at the surface producing zero visibility.
ACTIVE PATTERN NEXT WEEK: Latest models are showing an upper level low stalling across the Southeast for early next week. Rain chances remain high with afternoon and evening storms likely each day. With plenty of rain chances over the next 7-10 days, we might have to start watching out for localized flooding potential. We could see an additional 1-1.5″ of rain through next Monday.
