Eric Rudolph appeals life sentence in Birmingham abortion clinic bombing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eric Robert Rudolph is appealing the life sentence he got when he pled guilty to the bombing that killed a Birmingham police officer and badly injured a nurse at the New Woman All Women clinic.
The plea deal allowed Rudolph to avoid the death penalty in the case.
Rudolph bombed the clinic in Birmingham in January of 1998.
The bomb killed officer Robert “Sande” Sanderson and hurt nurse Emily Lyons so badly she had to have dozens of surgeries.
In 1996, Rudolph planted a bomb in a backpack at Olympic Park in Atlanta killing a woman and injuring more than 100 people.
He pled guilty to both deadly bombings and is serving life in a maximum security prison in Colorado without the possibility of parole.
According to the FBI on May 31, 2003, Rudolph was arrested by police officer J.S. Postell while rummaging through a trash bin behind a rural grocery story in Murphy, North Carolina.
A skilled outdoorsman, Rudolph had managed to elude law enforcement officials for five years while hiding out in the mountains.
Rudolph ultimately told authorities where he’d stashed an additional 250 pounds of dynamite.
Rudolph’s appeal to the U.S District Court Northern District of Alabama is handwritten.
