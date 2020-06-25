Drought conditions in Alabama this month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the beginning of June, south Alabama near Mobile was experiencing drought conditions. Then we had Tropical Storm Cristobal bring much needed rainfall to that area which helped to lower the severity of the drought to moderate.
More rain continued to fall in south Alabama and last week the drought improved a little more near Mobile, but in northwest Alabama abnormally dry conditions developed including Marion and northern Lamar counties.
The latest drought update shows continued improvement in the southwestern portion of the state and only a little patch of abnormally dry conditions there.
On the other hand, abnormally dry conditions expanded up north. We continue to see abnormally dry conditions in northwest Alabama and now patches in northern Fayette, western Winston, eastern Walker and west Jefferson counties.
Everyone must have prayed for rain because we sure have been getting plenty of it this week. The areas experiencing abnormally dry conditions have seen 2-3″ of rainfall in the past 7 days. I predict that by next week we will not have any abnormally dry conditions in the state.
More rain is in the forecast going into the first week of July though the coverage will back off some on Friday and into the weekend. So we went from having dry soil to muddy for a while.
Get ready for the mushrooms to sprout again,
Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.