Despite historic unemployment, state leaders see ‘up-skill’ opportunity amid outbreak

“Prior to COVID-19, we were celebrating and quietly concerned about the fact that we had more people employed in our state than we’d ever had in any time in our history,” he said. “The labor market was very tight. There weren’t enough workers to go around, but today, we’ve got double digit unemployment again, just like every other state. And in comparison to a number of other states, Alabama has not been hit as hard. And we think that that, hopefully, is a sign that we have been doing a better job of making Alabama’s job market more diverse in terms of the companies and the types of industries that are out there.”